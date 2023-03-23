Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa has been linked with a move away from FC Porto at the end of the season.

A report from 90 min claims that the Portuguese outfit are under financial pressure and they could look to sell the 23-year-old during the summer transfer window.

Apparently, clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the player and they might have to pay a sum of around £65 million for his services. The 23-year-old recently signed a new contract at Porto and it includes a £65 million release clause.

It remains to be seen whether Costa’s suitors are willing to fork out that kind of money for him. They could look to take advantage of Porto’s financial difficulties and sign the player for a knockdown price.

Costa has established himself as a key player for club and country and he has a big future ahead of him.

Manchester United should look to bring in a new goalkeeper if Dean Henderson leaves the club in the summer. Costa could compete with David De Gea for the starting berth next year and eventually replace the Spaniard as the club’s first-choice shot-stopper.

Similarly, Edouard Mendy has been linked with a move away from Chelsea and the Blues must look to bring in a replacement.

Spurs will have to find a replacement for club legend Hugo Lloris who has regressed massively and the Frenchman is no longer the player he used to be.

It will be interesting to see where Costa ends up next season.