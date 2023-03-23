At present Leeds United are struggling to stay in the Premier League, and the mid-season loss of a coach won’t have helped their cause.

Jesse Marsch was relieved of his duties and replaced by Javi Gracia, with the latter tasked with restoring confidence and harmony to a squad that finds itself just three points off of the bottom of the Premier League with 12 games to go.

Apparently, it wasn’t clear as to the position of his one of Marsch’s assistants, Franz Schiemer, but the Austrian has now confirmed that his association with the club ended back in February when Marsch was given the old heave-ho.

If confusion reined, that’s probably because Schiemer has still been seen working with Leeds players on an individual basis, according to Krone.

Quite how that will go down with the club and with Gracia isn’t known, but it surely can’t be good for morale if vestiges of the old regime still remain.

There is also a question mark over the players – Maximilian Wober is named in the article – that still see the need to take advantage of Schiemer’s services.

More Stories / Latest News Jose Enrique believes 25-year-old Liverpool star would be great for Newcastle United Inside Spain: Barcelona strike decisive blow, Thierry Henry tribute and Jude Bellingham advances Marco Verratti tips England midfielder for move to big club soon

If the status quo remains the same, then those players need to ensure that Leeds do indeed stay in the Premier League to fight another day. If not, fingers are likely to be pointed.

Even if they feel the work they’re doing with Schiemer is of benefit, it’s a real thumbs down to Gracia and his staff.