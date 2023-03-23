Contract talks stall for AC Milan winger amid Manchester United interest

Manchester United target Rafael Leao is seeing his contract talks at AC Milan stall which has put the Red Devils on high alert.

According to Calciomercato (h/t Manchester Evening News), Leao’s desire for a higher wage than what AC are offering and also a signing bonus is what had led to this standstill in negotiations.

Calciomercato say that the Italian giants are offering the Portuguese winger €6million p/year with €1million in bonuses but Leao is said to want a salary of at least €7.5million p/year and a large signing bonus.

The 23-year old owes his former club Sporting CP around €15million after he terminated his own contract with them in order to facilitate his move to Lille in 2018 which explains his desire for a large signing bonus, but AC don’t seem to be budging from their original offer.

Manchester United are looking for a player to share the goal load with Marcus Rashford and Leao could be that man, having scored nine goals and racked up ten assists this season, so perhaps we could be seeing the winger at Old Trafford next season.

Chelsea were interested in the player back in the summer but saw their approaches rejected, so perhaps United can take advantage of their rivals’ failed offer and get Leao to Manchester in 2023/24.