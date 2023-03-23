Cristiano Ronaldo becomes the most capped international player in history

After being selected to start in Portugal’s European Championship qualifier against Liechtenstein on Thursday night, Cristiano Ronaldo has become the most capped international player in football history.

The star, currently plying his trade at Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia after a storied career that took in stops at Sporting, Man United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Man United again, has kept himself fit enough to ensure an international career that has, to date, spanned 20 years.

It’s some going for a player that prides himself on being the best, and there’s surely be a great deal of personal pride when he steps out on the pitch to make his 197th appearance, beating the previous record of 196 that he shared with Kuwait’s Bader Al-Mutawa.

There doesn’t seem to be a season that goes by without Ronaldo setting a new standard in the game, whether that be goals scored, amount of hat-tricks in a single season or, as in this case, incredible appearance numbers.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him cap his record-breaking appearance with another goal, thus extending his world record goal tally in the process. His current total stands at a mammoth 118 according to Olympics.com.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal ready to move for AC Milan winger likened to Lionel Messi England team news: Southgate springs surprise as both Maguire and Phillips start against Italy Arsenal defender unlikely to return to club following his loan in France

If he bags a hat-trick, that would make it 11 on the international stage – another record.

There’s just no stopping him.