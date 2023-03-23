Crystal Palace star a fan of 43-year-old manager linked with the Eagles

Crystal Palace recently appointed Roy Hodgson as their manager after parting ways with Patrick Vieira.

The Frenchman was relieved of his duties after a series of disappointing performances. Apparently, the Eagles have appointed Hodgson on a short-term basis and they are looking to bring in someone like Steve Cooper at the end of the season.

Cooper has done an impressive job at Nottingham Forest this season and it remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace can lure him to London at the end of the season.

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi seems to rate Cooper highly. He has worked with the 43-year-old Welsh manager previously. Cooper was a part of the under-17 World Cup setup with England where he worked with Guehi and the defender played under Cooper at Swansea as well.

Speaking to the Daily Star, he said: “He’s had a massive impact. I think he’s a fantastic coach and a great person. He’s definitely someone that has helped me get to the point where I am. He really helped develop me as a player and he’s someone that, if I ever need anything, I can call – 100 percent.”

The talented young defender is likely to be delighted if Cooper is appointed as the Crystal Palace manager at the end of the season.

Guehi has been linked with a move away from Palace on the back of some impressive performances this season and the arrival of Cooper could play a key role in keeping him at the club.