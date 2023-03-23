Arsenal will need to be wary of potential bids arriving this summer for their highly-rated young attacker, Folarin Balogun.

Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed in his latest Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside that ‘many, many’ clubs are interested in the 21-year-old, though club director Edu is looking to steal a march ahead of the competition and look at the player’s options at the end of the season.

“There are really many, many clubs interested in Folarin Balogun,” the Italian journalist wrote.

“But we have to remember it’s still March and not time to decide the next move.

“Arsenal director Edu will meet with Balogun’s agents in May/June to prepare the market and decide together. For sure, Balogun wants to play.”

On loan at Reims, the Gunners loanee is enjoying a productive campaign in the French top-flight, amassing a remarkable tally of 17 goals in 27 Ligue 1 games (working out at a goal every 124.6 minutes) this term.

Considering the striker’s xG runs at 18.5 over the course of the league campaign – not to mention a non-penalty xG over the last 365 days numbering in the 95th percentile, according to FBref – it’s far from surprising to hear of widespread interest in the Englishman.

With all due respect to French football, of course, it remains something of a step down in direct comparison to the Premier League, though still a breeding ground for successful footballers nonetheless.

At 21 years of age, Balogun still has plenty of potential to realise with a club able to offer him the minutes his form deserves.

Perhaps there’s still a future in London for the attacker dependent on how confident the Gunners feel about their options up top, though a move to another English outfit, or one in Europe, could prove more than beneficial for his career and development.