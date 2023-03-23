Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano weighs in on possibility of Lyon return for Karim Benzema

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that it’s highly unlikely Lyon fans will see Karim Benzema back at the club this summer after reaching an agreement with Real Madrid over his future.

The Frenchman is reportedly set to agree a year-long extension on his current terms (due to expire this summer), if one report from L’Equipe (via the Daily Mail) is to be taken as gospel.

“I’m not aware of any contact between Karim Benzema and Lyon,” the reporter exclusively informed CaughtOffside in his latest Daily Briefing.

“Jean-Michel Aulas loves Karim since he was a kid, I think he just meant something “romantic” like: if there’s a chance, we will be there.

“But Benzema has full agreement with Real Madrid on new deal since October.“

The 35-year-old has enjoyed a relatively productive campaign this term, amassing 24 goal contributions in 29 games (across all competitions) this term.

That’s admittedly a drop of sorts on the kind of numbers Benzema is used to producing in the famous white shirt, with last season’s tally of 59 goal contributions in 46 games.

Perhaps, should a repeat of his contributions this term occur in the next, a return to his home country and Lyon could be on the cards.

Judging by Jean-Michel Aulas’ comments (Sport via Football Espana) on the matter, he’ll most certainly be welcomed with open arms should there be a desire to keep playing football at the highest level.