Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano issues interesting transfer claim for Manchester United fans

Fabrizio Romano has admitted he’s ‘not aware’ of talks between Manchester United and linked target Axel Disasi.

The Italian did, however, exclusively reveal to CaughtOffside that the Monaco centre-half is being tracked by Erik ten Hag’s men, though the Red Devils ‘have different priorities’ they’re likely to explore.

“I’m not aware of direct talks between Manchester United and Axel Disasi; Erik ten Hag’s outfit has been following 4-5 centre-backs around Europe,” the Guardian reporter wrote. “Disasi is one of them but there are also other clubs. Man Utd have different priorities, especially in terms of signing a new central striker.”

The Old Trafford-based outfit has been hugely reliant on the goalscoring efforts of Marcus Rashford this term in their fight for top four football.

This will surely then be an area they’re keen to remedy in the summer, as Romano has suggested, given that recent big-money moves for the likes of Antony and Jadon Sancho have failed to yield desired results.

That’s not to claim that neither player has a future at Old Trafford, of course, though one might imagine that Ten Hag will be concerned over the kind of impact any potential absence of their top goalscorer could have not only on the current campaign but those to come.

At 30 years of age, Wout Weghorst certainly won’t tick that box for the Dutch tactician for the long term, though qualification for Champions League football should help broaden the club’s options in the market this summer.