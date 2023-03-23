Frank Leboeuf has said that he would like to see Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic sold in order for Chelsea to permanently sign Joao Felix.

Felix has impressed greatly at Chelsea since his arrival on loan from Atletico Madrid, establishing himself as one of the Blues’ more creative players and Leboeuf says he would like to see Mount and Pulisic sold in order to facilitate a permanent move for Felix in the summer.

“Joao Felix is a great player,’ Leboeuf told ESPN.

“I think he’s the most dangerous player, the most entertaining player, the most artistic player at Chelsea right now. He’s been pretty consistent too, almost every game he creates something.

“Hopefully Chelsea will be able to sell a few players – maybe Pulisic and Mount – and can then get Felix on a permanent. It would be a lot of money, that’s the only worry for the owners. But in terms of a football player, I would sign him.”

Mount has been linked with a move away from Chelsea, while Pulisic’s future at Chelsea has looked uncertain for some time now, so perhaps Leboeuf is not too far wrong in his opinion of the players Chelsea need to move on in order to bring in Felix on a permanent deal in the summer.