Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has given his thoughts on his situation at Old Trafford as he struggles for regular game time.

Swedish international Lindelof spoke to the media this afternoon whilst on international duty with his nation, saying that even though he hasn’t been given many minutes at United, he is happy to be playing with his countrymen.

“Of course like every player, you want to play every game and obviously I haven’t done that this season.

“But like I always say when I come here on international duty, it’s a pleasure to be here and I’m always happy to represent my country.”

At this stage of the season in 2021/22, Lindelof had made 18 league appearances for the Red Devils, but this campaign, his minutes have dramatically decreased, with the 28-year old featuring just nine times so far in the league.

That is partly due to the stand-out performances of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in central defence and Lindelof has admitted that he just wants to play football and not be confined to the bench.

“Like I said, I want to play games, that’s why I play football, but I haven’t thought about a move away. Right now I’m just focusing on the national team and then of course, the rest of the season with my club.

“In the summer we’ll re-evaluate and see what is best.”

United have been recently linked with Monaco defender Axel Disasi, which suggests that Lindelof’s time as a Red could be coming to an end.

With his contract expiring in 2024, the Old Trafford hierarchy may be looking to offload Lindelof this summer if the right offer comes in, in order to avoid losing him for free next year.