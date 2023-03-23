Leeds United signed Weston McKennie from Juventus during the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old American International joined the Premier League club on a loan deal and there have been reports that the Premier League side could look to part ways with him at the end of the season.

Apparently, Leeds have the option to sign the player permanently at the end of the season for a fee of around £29 million.

It seems that the departure of Jesse Marsch is set to affect the midfielder’s future at Elland Road. Marsch was keen on bringing the player to the Premier League but his departure has put a question mark on his future at the club.

It remains to be seen whether McKennie can impress with his performances until the end of the season and convince the club to part with £29m for him at the end of the season.

Leeds are certainly in need of midfield reinforcements and McKennie could be an important player for them if he manages to adapt to the Premier League quickly.

Meanwhile, the Whites are currently fighting for their place in the Premier League next season. It will be interesting to see if they can preserve their status as a Premier League club with some important results in the coming months.