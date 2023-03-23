Just three points separate Leeds United from the foot of the Premier League table and Javi Gracia has his work cut out to keep the Yorkshire-based outfit in the top-flight for the 2023/24 campaign.

One player that’s almost certain to not be part of the squad whichever division they are in next season is Mateusz Bogusz.

According to Cope, the player’s loan club, UD Ibiza, have been informed that the player will be signing for Los Angeles FC and it’s ‘impossible’ for them to keep him.

MLS is once again making a name for itself, and Carlos Vela continues to be a standard bearer for LAFC and the league in general.

With Bogusz seemingly not part of Leeds’ plans and unwilling to accede to any request to hang onto him by UD Ibiza (per Cope), it appears to be only a matter of time before the switch to the United States occurs.

Certainly, Gracia can do without any external hassles at this point of the campaign, when all focus will be on winning matches and staying clear of the relegation zone.

If he’s able to haul the club clear and save them from a drop down into the Championship, the likelihood is he’ll be able to shop around for footballing talent that’s infinitely better than Mateusz Bogusz.

With 33 points still in play, there’s plenty of football to be played before the axe falls on the unlucky three.