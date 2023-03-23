Liverpool came close to signing striker in 2020 who is now with Brighton

Liverpool came very close to signing Brighton’s Evan Ferguson in 2020 when the striker was playing in Ireland for Bohemians.

Ferguson has been brilliant for Brighton this season since his debut in August, scoring 13 times and Liverpool will no doubt be kicking themselves that they didn’t bring him to Anfield when he was at Bohemians. The 18-year old also scored on his national team debut yesterday, as his Ireland team beat Latvia 3-2 in a friendly.

Back in 2020, when Ferguson was plying his trade with the Irish side, Liverpool did in fact hold talks with the player, but he rejected the club’s offer as he felt he wouldn’t get many playing opportunities.

Instead, he signed for Brighton in 2021 and the following year, Ferguson spoke to the Athletic in a bit more depth about his decision to reject the Reds’ approaches.

“I went to Liverpool a few times. It’s a good club, but you see so many boys at Liverpool just fading away and there’s no chance to get in the first team.

“I was thinking, ‘Do I just want to play two years of Under-18s and then go to the U23s, and then where would I go from there?”

Now that he looks fairly settled in the Premier League, it certainly wouldn’t be a bad idea for Liverpool to go back in for Ferguson as the club look set for a rebuild, and trying to entice young, hungry players to Anfield could well be the way to go.