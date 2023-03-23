Liverpool looking to replace fan favourite with 16-goal ace in the summer

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a summer move for the Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani.

According to reports via Fichajes.net, the Reds have identified the 24-year-old Bundesliga striker as the long-term replacement for club legend Roberto Firmino.

The Brazilian will be out of contract at the end of the season and he is set to move on as a free agent. Firmino has decided not to extend his contract at the Premier League club.

Meanwhile, Kolo Muani has been highly impressive in the Bundesliga this season and he has 16 goals and 14 assists to his name across all competitions for the German club. The French international is clearly a player with immense potential and he has a bright future ahead of him.

Liverpool will need to replace Firmino adequately and the Frenchman seems like a quality long-term option.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has worked wonders with talented young players during his time at the club and he could help the World Cup finalist develop into a key player for Liverpool.

Eintracht Frankfurt are unlikely to sell a key player for cheap and the Reds might have to fork out a premium in order to secure his services. On top of that, they are unlikely to be the only club keen on the 24-year-old. The last thing Liverpool would want is to be involved in a bidding war.

Liverpool will have to strengthen the other areas of their squad as well and they cannot afford to pay over the odds for another forward, especially with Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez, and Cody Gakpo already at the club.