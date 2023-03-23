Manchester City could offer Joao Cancelo in exchange for Bayern Munich’s Serge Gnabry as manager Pep Guardiola looks for a goalscoring winger.

This is according to Fichajes, who say that the out-of-favour Cancelo could be used as a makeweight in a deal to bring Gnabry to the Etihad.

Cancelo made the surprise loan switch to the Allianz Arena on January’s deadline day and has impressed for the German champions, playing in six of the team’s seven games since arriving, registering a goal and two assists.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern have the option to buy Cancelo permanently in the summer for €70million, but Bayern could be offered the Portuguese fullback at the expense of a Gnabry exit.

A speedy winger, Gnabry has 12 goals and 11 assists this season and would be the first winger of his profile to play at City since the likes of Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane, who offered City serious pace down the flanks a few seasons ago.

The German would certainly offer a different dynamic to Pep’s team and he would no doubt make them that extra bit stronger as they look to maintain their status as one of the most dominant forces in English football.