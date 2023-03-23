Manchester City reignite interest in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder

Manchester City are set to reignite their interest in Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz who is on the radar of a few European clubs.

Wirtz is back in action following a knee ligament injury he picked up in March that ruled him out for nine months, as he missed the World Cup in the process.

However, Hansi Flick has called him up to the Germany squad for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifier matches as a reward for his four assists for Leverkusen in the last nine matches.

His electric return to form has alerted Manchester City who according to 90Min, have reignited their interest in the midfielder ahead of a potential summer move for the player.

Wirtz’s four assists upon his return to action are no flash in the pan, with the youngster registering seven goals and ten assists last season until he picked up his season-ending injury as the hype around him begins to resurface.

90Min also understand that City have themselves competition for Wirtz, with Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund all showing an interest in the player, so if Wirtz continues to perform during this season’s run-in, we could be looking at a big-money move for one of the Bundesliga’s hottest prospects.