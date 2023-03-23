Manchester United are expected to sign the Watford youngster Harry Amass.

According to a report from Evening Standard, the England under-16 defender is in advanced talks with the Premier League giants to join the club at the end of the season.

The 16-year-old is reportedly on the radar of Chelsea as well but the Red Devils are expected to beat the Blues to his signature.

Amass is highly rated in English football and he has a big future ahead of him. The 16-year-old will be hoping to force his way into the Manchester United first team in the coming seasons and establish himself as an important first-team player for the Red Devils.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has shown a willingness to invest in talented young players and he is exceptional when it comes to nurturing them as well.

The Dutch manager has a proven track record of developing young players into established first team stars and he showed that at Ajax. Amass will fancy his chances of fulfilling his potential at Old Trafford.

Apparently Manchester United have been tracking the player since 2021 when he broke into the national youth setup.

Chelsea will be disappointed to have missed out on the talented young left-back and it remains to be seen whether they decide to switch their attentions elsewhere as the Blues look to add to the pool of young talent at the club.

Since the takeover, Chelsea have invested in a number of young players like David Fofana, Carney Chukwuemeka, Andrey Santos, Cesare Casadei, Omari Hutchison etc.