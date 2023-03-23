Marco Verratti has said that he thinks Declan Rice will get himself a move to a big club soon following his impressive West Ham performances.

Verratti and Rice are set to face off this evening in a rematch of the Euro 2020 final, as Italy take on England in Naples for the two sides’ first Euro 2024 qualifying match and in his press conference today, Verratti was full of praise for his midfield counterpart.

“I really like him as a player. He provides great balance and shape to the team, and he’s got wonderful physical attributes.”

“He really helps his team out a lot. He’s a No.6, a defensive midfielder that England really need.

“I’m sure that he will end up at a top side because I’ve played against him many times, he never gives up, he’s got a wonderful attitude, and he’s still very young so he’s got a huge room for improvement.”

Rice is expected to start alongside Jude Bellingham and the lesser-spotted figure of Kalvin Phillips in England’s midfield against the reigning European champions, with Phillips’ inclusion in Gareth Southgate’s squad coming as a shock, the 27-year old playing just 344 minutes of football in all competitions this season for Manchester City.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how Rice and England get on and whether they can bounce back from their World Cup heartbreak, where they were knocked out in the competition’s semi-finals by France in December.