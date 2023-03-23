Nagelsmann on the brink at Bayern as surprise new candidate emerges

The world of football regularly springs surprises, with the latest being the possible removal of Julian Nagelsmann from Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians are a point behind Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga table, with the likes of Union Berlin, Freiburg and RB Leipzig breathing down their necks.

Recent losses against Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Moenchengladbach won’t have strengthened Nagelsmann’s position, though he has guided them into the latter stages of the Champions League once again.

Their next game is at Dortmund and whilst not a title decider as such, a loss could prove fatal to their chances of overhauling the side.

They would only have eight German top-flight games left thereafter, two of which are against Freiburg and Leipzig.

? EXCLUSIVE: FC Bayern are seriously considering to sack Julian Nagelsmann. Decision being discussed internally, the club could fire him soon. #FCBayern ? Understand Thomas Tuchel leading candidate to potentially take FC Bayern job. More to follow. pic.twitter.com/YpnTHsgbhy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 23, 2023

Journalist, Fabrizio Romano, tweeted his exclusive on Thursday night, suggesting that former Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel, who has been out of work since being dispensed with by the Blues, is a potential choice to take the hot-seat.

His experience of the German league with Dortmund notwithstanding, it would be a surprise to parachute him in at this stage of the season.

With the games against Manchester City to come, surely a change of manager will prove a destabilising effect, so it can only be assumed that something has happened internally for Bayern to be considering such a drastic course of action.