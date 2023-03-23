Newcastle are reportedly keen on signing the German playmaker Florian Wirtz at the end of the season.

A report from 90 min claims that a number of Premier League clubs admire the 19-year-old Bayer Leverkusen midfielder and Newcastle have watched him this season along with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

It will be interesting to see if the Magpies decide to come forward with a concrete proposal for the attacking midfielder at the end of the season. Newcastle need to add more creativity and cutting-edge in the final third and Wirtz could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The Magpies have struggled to find the back of the net consistently this season and they could certainly use a player like Wirtz, who will help create more opportunities for their strikers.

Newcastle have drawn 11 league games this season and Eddie Howe will be hoping to turn those draws into wins next year.

Wirtz is adept at finding his teammates in the final third and breaking the lines with his incisive passing. Furthermore, he has the technical ability and the flair to operate as the central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. His versatility will be an added bonus for the Magpies.

The 19-year-old is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can fend off the competition and secure his services.

Wirtz is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. He could develop into a top-class player for Newcastle in the coming seasons.