Newcastle United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Renato Sanches.

A report from 90 min claims that the French club are prepared to sell the player at the end of the season and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can agree on a deal with them.

The Magpies will face competition from clubs like Liverpool, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers as well.

Newcastle need to add more depth and quality to their midfield and Sanches could prove to be a useful addition.

The 25-year-old will add technical ability and craft to their midfield. Newcastle have been overly reliant on Bruno Guimaraes in recent months and the Brazilian needs more support from his teammates.

The Magpies are currently pushing for Champions League qualification and they are well-placed to finish in the top four. Eddie Howe will need a deeper squad to compete on all fronts next season and Newcastle must look to bring in a quality midfielder in the summer.

PSG signed Sanchez for a few around €13 million and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to sell him for a reasonable price.

Newcastle could prove to be an attractive destination for the 25-year-old if they manage to finish in the top four. They are one of the richest clubs in the world with an ambitious project and Sanches could be tempted to showcase his work in the Premier League with the move to Newcastle.