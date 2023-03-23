Newcastle looking to sign Brazil attacker from London club

After being relatively free-scoring in the opening half of the 2022/23 campaign, Newcastle have going off the ball a little in front of goal since the turn of the year, so it makes sense that they’re tracking striking talent with a view to a potential summer bid.

According to WhoScored, the Magpies haven’t scored more than two goals in a game this year, and have only scored two goals on four occasions in that time.

That compares with three or more goals in a game on six occasions before the New Year.

Injuries and loss of form can always be looked at of course, however, Eddie Howe, being the progressive coach he is, should be on the lookout for alternatives to those players currently in situ.

Even if a pursuit comes to nothing, there’s no harm in keeping tabs on those players of interest.

According to The Athletic, Watford’s Joao Pedro is one such player and whose progress is being tracked by Newcastle, although he isn’t necessarily a priority target.

The 21-year-old has nine goals and three assists for the Hornets this season per WhoScored, and would arguably need to significantly up his output in a division higher if he wants to become a success on Tyneside.

Given that Howe would be expected to have a decent transfer kitty from Newcastle’s owners, the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), this transfer might be one for the longer term rather than immediately.