Leeds United have been linked with a number of managers since the departure of Jesse Marsch.

The Premier League side have appointed Javi Gracia on a short-term contract and it remains to be seen whether the former Watford manager can guide them to safety this season.

The Premier League side have been linked with a move for the River Plate manager Marcelo Gallardo in recent weeks.

Premier League manager Pep Guardiola has now heaped praise on the 47-year-old Argentine claiming that he is one of the finest coaches in world football.

“What Gallardo has done with River is incredible,” Guardiola once told TNT Sports.

“Some things are inexplicable. Every year, three coaches are named as the best in the world (by FIFA). He’s never among them. I can’t understand it. It’s as if there’s nothing else in the world apart from Europe.”

Gallardo has spent eight seasons with River Plate and he has helped them win 14 trophies. It remains to be seen whether Leeds are prepared to approach him at the end of the season.

The Whites are currently pushing for safety and they must look to preserve their status as a Premier League club in order to attract a quality manager like Gallardo in the summer.