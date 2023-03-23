Premier League star accused of sexual assault for the third time

A Premier League footballer has reportedly been accused of sexual assault for the third time.

According to a report from Daily Mail, the player in question has previously been accused of sexually assaulting two other victims in 2021 and 2022 as well.

It appears that a third alleged victim has now come forward with allegations that she was sexually assaulted in Hertfordshire in February 2022.

The report mentions that the player has been questioned over the allegations at a police station for hours after being arrested previously on July 2022 based on the first two complaints.

While the report refrains from mentioning the name of the player because of legal reasons, Daily Mail claims that the footballer resides in north London and he recently travelled with his international teammates to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The player has not been suspended by his club pending the investigation and he has been a part of the first team this season.