Tottenham keen on signing 26-year-old Manchester United ace

Manchester United FC Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing the Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson at the end of the season.

A report from ESPN claims that Tottenham are hoping to sign the 26-year-old as a long-term replacement for club legend Hugo Lloris.

The 36-year-old Frenchman has not been at his best this season and his error-prone performances have cost Tottenham valuable points. They will need to replace him as the first-choice goalkeeper next season and Henderson could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition.

The Manchester United goalkeeper is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest and he’s likely to want to leave the club permanently in the summer in search of regular football.

Henderson has impressed with Nottingham and he has previously excelled during his loan spell at Sheffield United as well. There is no doubt that the 26-year-old is good enough to play for a top Premier League club and a move to Tottenham would be ideal for him.

Regular football at the London club will help him improve as a player and fulfil his potential. It could also help him force his way into the England setup.

Dean Henderson has joined Nottingham Forest on loan.
More Stories / Latest News
27-year-old linked with Liverpool admits he is a ‘fan of Steven Gerrard’
Liverpool looking to replace fan favourite with 16-goal ace in the summer
Club ready to sell 23-year-old Man Utd, Chelsea target due to financial difficulties

He is unlikely to get regular opportunities at Manchester United and therefore the two parties should look to go separate ways at the end of the season. Meanwhile, Manchester United have been linked with the Tottenham striker Harry Kane and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can work out a deal that benefits them both.

More Stories Dean Henderson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.