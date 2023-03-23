Mateo Retegui has scored his first international goal for Italy to give the Azzurri hope against England in Naples this evening.
It was a well-worked move by the hosts, as England struggled to deal with an attack that ended with Lorenzo Pellegrini playing a subtle faded pass to Retegui, who calmly slotted the ball past Jordan Pickford to spark some life back into the game.
Italy are right back in this game ?#C4Football | #ThreeLions | #ITAENG pic.twitter.com/a3nBV1PIqA
— Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) March 23, 2023
???? | ????? 1-2 ??????? (???????) pic.twitter.com/oX0EHJs9Wl
— EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) March 23, 2023
The hosts are piling on the pressure now and England need to be very careful that they don’t give up what looked to be a very comfortable lead.