Mateo Retegui has scored his first international goal for Italy to give the Azzurri hope against England in Naples this evening.

It was a well-worked move by the hosts, as England struggled to deal with an attack that ended with Lorenzo Pellegrini playing a subtle faded pass to Retegui, who calmly slotted the ball past Jordan Pickford to spark some life back into the game.

The hosts are piling on the pressure now and England need to be very careful that they don’t give up what looked to be a very comfortable lead.