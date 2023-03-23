Video: Southgate bemoans ‘several errors’ in England victory over Italy

It was a night when Harry Kane became England’s record goalscorer and the Three Lions won in Italy for the first time in decades, however, manager, Gareth Southgate, still wasn’t happy with a few things.

Southgate’s 50th win as England manager is surely one of his finest, but in his press conference after the game he bemoaned the fact that there had been ‘several errors’ in the lead up to the hosts’ second-half goal.

Thankfully, it didn’t spark a comeback though England were hanging on by the end having been reduced to 10 men because of Luke Shaw’s sending off.

