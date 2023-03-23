Video: Thomas Zilliacus bids for half of Man United and gives fans chance to own other half

The race to takeover Manchester United appears to be hotting up after Sky Sports News broke the story that Thomas Zilliacus has submitted a bid for half of the club.

Intriguingly, he would let supporters of the Red Devils have the opportunity to own the other half, something that would almost certainly appeal to the die-hards who have seen their club taken in a direction by the Glazer family that is clearly at odds with their own wishes.

Given that both Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are expected to table world record bids, it’s unlikely that this one will get out of the starting gate, but it’s put the cat amongst the pigeons nonetheless.