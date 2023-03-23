West Ham United have joined the competition to get Olivier Giroud on a free transfer, according to Tuttomercatoweb.
The Italian publication believes that the 36-year-old is being pursued by three Premier League clubs, according to Sport Witness.
The AC Milan striker is out of contract at the end of the season and talks over a new agreement haven’t achieved a breakthrough.
According to TMW, ‘some distance’ exists between AC Milan and the striker on a new contract and the 36-year-old is already looking to find a new club.