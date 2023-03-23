West Ham United have joined the competition to get Olivier Giroud on a free transfer, according to Tuttomercatoweb.

The Italian publication believes that the 36-year-old is being pursued by three Premier League clubs, according to Sport Witness.

Giroud is being sought after by Brentford and Crystal Palace in addition to West Ham.

The AC Milan striker is out of contract at the end of the season and talks over a new agreement haven’t achieved a breakthrough.

According to TMW, ‘some distance’ exists between AC Milan and the striker on a new contract and the 36-year-old is already looking to find a new club.