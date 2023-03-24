Manager who once owned a Tottenham shirt emerges as surprise candidate for top job

Things appear to be hotting up at White Hart Lane with Antonio Conte apparently not having returned from a trip to Italy, and in his absence on Friday, a new candidate emerged to be his potential replacement, a manager who once owned a Tottenham shirt.

It wouldn’t be the worst way to introduce yourself to a new fan base as showing an allegiance is a sure fire way to popularity, but any new incumbent would need the finest of CVs rather than club merchandise in order to push to the front of the queue.

The Telegraph note Julian Nagelsmann’s shirt ownership and a willingness from the north Londoners to have acquired him before he eventually put pen to paper on a deal with Bayern Munich.

At 35, Nagelsmann would be a youthful alternative and quite the departure for Daniel Levy to consider bringing on board at this stage.

Perhaps that’s what’s required given that things haven’t worked with the likes of Jose Mourinho and Conte, neither of whom are drawing their pensions just yet but both of whom have a different way of working to Nagelsmann it seems.

If nothing else, Conte’s recent outburst, incredible though it was, hit the spot on a number of factors.

"You only do this. Excuses for the players!" ? An EXTRAORDINARY rant from a very unhappy Antonio Conte ?? pic.twitter.com/Uy2MGveYXL — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 18, 2023

For far too long now Spurs have been a sleeping giant, and they need awakening. In order for that to be the case, there needs to be a sea change in attitude, and perhaps Nagelsmann will be the man to bring that about.

Nearer to the age of the players than those managers who have gone before, the psychology of such an appointment, were it to happen, can’t be overlooked.