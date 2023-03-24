Top Man United star won’t commit to club until takeover talks concluded

As another day passes with no real news on whether the Glazer family will actually accept a takeover bid for the sale of Man United, the club need to be careful after it was revealed that one of their top talents won’t commit to the club until he knows who will be running it.

Between them, the Glazers, Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe all offer differing perspectives, and at this point in time, there really isn’t a way of knowing how things are going to end up in terms of ownership.

With that in mind, it’s perhaps understandable why players that are coming to the end of their contracts with the club may be hedging their bets.

According to The Sun, England star, Marcus Rashford, will bide his time before committing, as he wants to see if any potential new owner lifts a salary cap put in place by the Glazers.

It’s clear that Rashford is enjoying a rich vein of form this season and Erik ten Hag can’t countenance not having his pace up front in what has become a dynamic and vibrant Red Devils side under the Dutchman.

Whilst one player is never bigger than the club, as ten Hag proved when moving Cristiano Ronaldo aside, to lose Rashford because would be unthinkable.

Fourteen goals in 26 Premier League games this season, per SofaScore, speaks for itself.

Time is clearly of the essence because the club can ill afford going into next season without having tied Rashford down.