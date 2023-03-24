Sometimes you have to know when to read the room, and that seems to be beyond one Manchester United star who is planning an epic birthday party over the Easter period.

As we come to the business end of the 2022/23 campaign United already have one piece of silverware in the trophy cabinet, but there’s still the FA Cup and Europa League to go for, not to mention as high a league placing as possible to ensure Champions League football returns to Old Trafford next season.

With so much at stake, it’s beyond belief that Harry Maguire wants to throw a belated but major 30th birthday party.

“It is going to be a great party,” a Man United source was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

“They may do a carnival theme or fancy dress. It will be a good chance for the England lads and the Wags to have a get together too.”

There’s nothing wrong with letting your hair down of course, just not when you’ve got far more important matters to attend to.

Maguire, lest we forget, isn’t getting too much of a look in at Old Trafford at present, so chugging a few beers might not affect him in quite the same way as those currently playing week in and week out.

The last thing that anyone needs at this late stage of the campaign is for someone to get injured, or any kind of scandal caused by drinking too much alcohol getting out into the public domain.