£72m Arsenal flop set to lead Gunners summer clearout as Arteta clears the decks

Mikel Arteta has really turned things around at the Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal on course for their first Premier League title in almost 20 years.

There’s still plenty of work to be done in order to get the Gunners over the line, but we can be assured that the studious Spaniard will do everything he possibly can to help his players earn a deserved winners medal.

That includes overseeing another squad overhaul as Arteta looks to trim the deadwood and bring in some much needed funds for alternative stars.

The Sun report that £72million club record signing Nicolas Pepe could lead an exodus, which may include Nuno Tavares, Pablo Mari, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sambi Lokonga, Cedric Soares and Alex Runarsson.

That may seem a little drastic, but when you talk about levels, then only a certain type of player will fit the bill.

If Arteta wants to take the Gunners to an elite level and get them back at European football’s top table then sacrifices have to be made.

The Spaniard has surely already earned the trust of his paymasters and Arsenal’s long-suffering supporters after the sterling effort so far in the 2022/23 season.

If he’s able to secure the title to boot, that question of trust shouldn’t even be a question at all.

When you consider how Arteta has already transformed the north Londoners in the short space of time that he’s been at the helm, this could be a really special period indeed for the club.