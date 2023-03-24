Arsenal and Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing the Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund at the end of the season.

The 20-year-old Denmark striker joined the Italian club at the start of the season and he has managed to hit the ground running in Italian football.

Hojlund has 14 goals and 5 assists to his name across all competitions this season For Atalanta and Sturm Graz.

It is no surprise that Arsenal are looking to sign the talented young striker at the end of the season. Gabriel Jesus is the only striker at the club and Mikel Arteta needs to add more depth to his side in order to compete on all fronts next season.

On the other hand, Callum Wilson has been quite underwhelming this season and Newcastle must look to bring in another goal-scorer to support Alexander Isak.

The two clubs are likely to be playing Champions League football next season and they will need a deeper squad to cope with the increased number of games.

As per TuttoAtalanta, Atalanta value the player at €40-45 million and it remains to be seen whether the two Premier League clubs are prepared to fork out that kind of money to sign Hojlund.

The 20-year-old has the potential to justify the outlay in the long run and he could prove to be a solid long-term investment.

Both clubs have the financial resources to pay the reported asking price and it remains to be seen where the 20-year-old ends up eventually.