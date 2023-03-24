Former Aston Villa star likes the idea of Villains poaching Southampton defender

Southampton’s Mohammed Salisu would be an upgrade for Aston Villa.

That’s according to former attacker Stan Collymore, who believes the Saints’ number 22 would be a good signing for his old club.

Salisu, 23, is reportedly wanted by Unai Emery (Football Insider) and with the Ghanian having just 12 months left on his contract, as well as Southampton favourites to be relegated, a potential summer agreement could be reached.

Speaking about the prospect of Salisu teaming up with Emery in the Midlands, Collymore, who spoke in an exclusive interview, said: “Emery’s style of play is very narrow. He likes his two holding midfielders to tuck in neatly so he will want a defender who can fit that system and I think Salisu would be able to do that.

“Not only that but Aston Villa definitely need defensive upgrades on what they’ve already got so I wouldn’t be opposed to bringing in Southampton’s number 22 if a deal can be agreed upon, which of course, could be a lot easier to achieve if the Saints did end up getting relegated.”

Aston Villa currently have the likes of Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings and Diego Carlos available as their centre-back options and many fans may argue that defence should not be the priority area to reinforce especially as the side have conceded fewer goals than eight other teams this season.