Chelsea face Premier League competition for the signature of exciting Juventus star

Given Chelsea’s turnaround in fortunes on the pitch, the final few games of the current season could present them with the opportunity of European football, and with that the chance to sign an exciting Juventus youngster.

Just because Todd Boehly can throw around money like confetti (€611.49m/£541.14m since he took over the club per transfermarkt), it doesn’t necessarily follow that the elite players will want to come, particularly so if they’re only in the Europa League or not in Europe at all.

To that end, Graham Potter may have to shop at a slightly lower level than the club have been used to recently, but there are still some bargains to be had.

For example, 90Min suggest that the Blues, along with Newcastle and Man City, have been keeping tabs of Juventus’ young Englishman, Samuel Iling-Junior.

The 19-year-old knows the Chelsea set-up well having spent time in the club’s academy before joining Serie A’s ‘Old Lady,’ and to that end the west Londoners could perhaps hold all the aces if they wish to firm up their interest.

In seven matches played so far this season, Iling-Junior has three goals, per SofaScore, though none have come in Serie A.

It’s not clear if he’s surplus to requirements at Juve, and it may well be that if Chelsea were to go back in for him, he wouldn’t get straight into the first-team in any event.

However, if the Blues want to progress as an outfit, then they need to plan for the future not just the present, and be in the conversation when players such as Iling-Junior become available.

A deep squad is essential in this day and age, particularly if clubs get into the latter stages of various cup tournaments, and the hire of young talents would give Potter certain options when needed.