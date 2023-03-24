Chelsea ‘keeping tabs’ on La Liga attacker with 18 goal contributions

Brazilian international Raphinha joined Barcelona at the start of the season, but Premier League outfit Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on him.

According to journalist Simon Phillips, Chelsea remain keen on the 26-year-old winger and many at the club still like the player.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Yeah, this is one to watch for sure. I was told months ago that Chelsea were still keeping tabs on Raphinha, even after he joined Barcelona. He was fairly close to joining Chelsea at one point before Barcelona came in. “Many at Chelsea still like him. Obviously, he chose Barcelona, they were his dream and he made that pretty clear publicly as well, but Chelsea have still been there.” It remains to be seen whether Chelsea are prepared to make a move for the Brazilian international at the end of the season.

The Blues spent significant sums of money and Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke during the January transfer window. It would be quite surprising if they decided to sign another winger at the end of the season.

Raphinha played his best football with Leeds United in the Premier League and the opportunity to return to England could be a tempting option for him. The player has nine goals and nine assists to his name across all competitions.

While the Brazilian has impressed from time to time, he has been quite inconsistent since his move to the Spanish club and that has attracted a lot of criticism from the Spanish media and the fans as well.

It will be interesting to see if Barcelona are prepared to cash in on the 26-year-old at the end of the season. Raphinha is highly rated in England, and he is unlikely to have any shortage of suitors if the Spanish outfit want to move him on.