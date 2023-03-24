Chelsea, Newcastle keeping tabs on highly rated 19-year-old winger

Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior is reportedly on the radar of Chelsea and Newcastle United.

A report from 90 min claims that the 19-year-old Juventus winger is being monitored by a number of Premier League clubs, and it remains to be seen whether the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle decide to make a move for him at the end of the season.

The former Chelsea youth player is rated highly in Italy and he is expected to develop into a quality attacker in the future.

The 19-year-old has made 11 appearances across all competitions for Juventus the season, and he has contributed to two assists.

Newcastle could certainly use more quality in the wide areas, especially with players like Allan Saint-Maximin failing to perform at a high level. The French winger has not been at his best this season, and Eddie Howe needs to add more quality to the side.

Furthermore, Newcastle are pushing for Champions League qualification, and they will need a deeper squad to compete on all fronts next year.

The 19-year-old win could prove to be a solid, long-term acquisition for them and he would certainly improve them in the final third.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have already invested significant sums of money on new wingers during the January window, and it would be quite surprising if they decided to sign Iling-Junior at the end of the season.

The 19-year-old needs to join the club where he will get ample first-team action, and he is unlikely to get that opportunity at Stamford bridge.

Meanwhile, defending champions Manchester City are keen on the player as well and it remains to be seen whether Pep Guardiola’s side come forward with a concrete proposal for him in the coming months.