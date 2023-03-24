“That would explain it” – Chelsea’s links to Raphinha could unlock new position for winger

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona’s Raphinha.

That’s according to a recent report from GiveMeSport, who claims the Blues’ interest in Raphinha remains as strong as ever despite missing out on the Brazilian last summer.

Having made the decision to leave Leeds United last year, Raphinha, 26, found himself at the centre of a three-way tussle.

Wanted by Arsenal and Chelsea, as well as Xavi’s Barcelona, the Brazil international held firm in order to seal a dream move to the Nou Camp.

However, despite getting his wish, the South American is far from being a regular with the Catalan giants, and consequently, is once again seeing his long-term future speculated.

Now, according to former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, the Blues’ interest could stem from a potential tactical tweak by manager Graham Potter.

“I do wonder if Graham Potter fancies Mykhailo Mudryk as a striker and sees Raheem Sterling as his preferred left-sided winger,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“That would explain it – why he may want to sign Raphinha as well.”

Chelsea signed Mudryk, 22, from Shakhtar Donetsk for an eye-watering £88.5m (Sky Sports) last summer, and although tipped to become one of the Premier League’s most impactful wingers, the Ukraine international has failed to hit the ground running.

Deployed on the left wing, Mudryk has featured in six Premier League matches so far but has managed just one assist.

A change of position for the 22-year-old may not work but with the Blues’ lack of firepower becoming increasingly apparent following Romelu Lukaku’s return to Inter Milan and Timo Werner’s transfer to RB Leipzig, Potter may feel the potential rewards of a tactical tweak far outweighs the risks.

As for Raphinha, since joining Barcelona last summer, he has gone on to feature in 38 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 18 goals along the way. He has four years left on his contract.