Chelsea will have to pay €100m for forward star they are very interested in

Chelsea have spent over €600m since the arrival of Todd Boehly and the rest of the Blues’ American ownership but it is uncertain whether they will spend big again in the summer.

The West London club recruited a lot of young stars that can develop at Stamford Bridge within their massive spending and the plan is that the young team can grow together to become one of the best in Europe.

In January, Chelsea brought in some ready-made stars as well, one of which was Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix on loan. The Blues are interested in keeping the Portugal star permanently but will have to pay at least €100m to secure his services, reports Todofichajes.

Felix has a contract with Atletico until 2027 and therefore, are in no rush to sell. However, the 23-year-old didn’t have the best relationship with Diego Simeone at the start of this campaign and it could be beneficial for both to go their separate ways.

The Portuguese star is very talented but has yet to hit the heights expected of him. The forward has had a good impact at Chelsea and could blossom in this team of young stars. However, will the Premier League giants be willing to spend €100m to keep him at Stamford Bridge long-term?