It is ‘touch and go’ whether or not Manchester City’s Erling Haaland will be fit and available to face Liverpool next weekend.

That is according to the striker’s father Alfie Haaland, who, while speaking to Norweigan broadcasters TV2 (as relayed via the Telegraph), has revealed his son is in hospital receiving treatment for a groin injury.

Manchester City’s hopes of catching league leaders Arsenal hang in the balance and with the Gunners firing on all cylinders and showing no signs of slowing down, Pep Guardiola will know that the Citizens will need to be close to perfect if they’re to stand any chance of lifting their seventh title.

And in order to keep the pressure on Arsenal, who are eight points clear with a game-in-hand, Manchester City will need to beat Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool at the Etihad a week on Saturday.

Erling Haaland injury update…

However, Guardiola’s pre-match preparations have been thrown into chaos after top goalscorer Haaland was forced to withdraw from international duty through injury, and now the player’s father has admitted he may be able to feature against the Reds on 1 April.

“Firstly, I’m not a doctor and secondly, I think it’s ‘touch and go’ [to face Liverpool],” Alfie Haaland told TV2.

“You can’t just go two weeks without training and then jump right into a fight.

“There must be a progression there. They (Man City) can gamble on it, but if he doesn’t get proper training with the team, then he won’t play. It is about how he responds to treatment in the next few days.

“He needs a lot of care and ‘knuckling’. There are many sprints and there is a lot to move.”

Manchester City vs Liverpool is set to kick off at 12:30 p.m. (UK time) on Saturday 1 April and will be broadcast live on BT Sport.