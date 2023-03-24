European giants to commence ‘Operation Haaland’ in the summer of 2024

Erling Haaland has torn the English game to shreds since his arrival at Man City last summer but the Norwegian is Real Madrid’s number one target ahead of the summer transfer window in 2024.

Man City won the race for the striker during last summer’s window as Real Madrid were not in a position to properly challenge the Premier League champions, reports AS.

The La Liga giants will offer the 35-year-old a one-year deal that will take him up to 2024 when Real Madrid will commence ‘Operation Haaland’.

That summer will see a release clause in the Man City star’s contract become active and according to the report, it is believed to be between €220m-€240m – which would make Norway international the sport’s most expensive player.

The report says that the clause is active until Haaland’s contract runs out at the Etihad in 2027 and Real Madrid will not stop if a move does not materialise in 2024.

Los Blancos will begin preparing for his arrival and plan to keep in touch with his environment to increase the possibility of the striker choosing them in the future.

The scary thing for the rest of football is that the report says that this will happen independently of the situation regarding Kylian Mbappe. Although it will be very hard financially, it is quite possible that both superstars will arrive at the Bernabeu over the next two seasons.