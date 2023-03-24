Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has told a France press conference what the squad thinks of new manager Javi Gracia.

As per Beanyman Sports on YouTube, the France international has said that the Leeds squad is happy with Gracia and hinted that he is hoping the Spanish manager stays at Elland Road long-term.

“Javi is a good manager. We like his idea because we play on the floor, play out from the back. Occupy space, score goals. We just need time with him. We are happy, we have hope, we hope we can continue with him,” Meslier said.

The former Watford boss replaced Jesse Marsch last month and has since guided his side to seven points from four games in the Premier League, giving the Yorkshire club hope of surviving relegation.

Leeds have moved up to 14th in the league standings and face the daunting task of playing Arsenal at the Emirates next.