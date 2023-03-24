The last thing that Leeds United manager, Javi Gracia, needs at the club at this point is an unhappy player, so it’s surely best for all concerned that one who apparently wanted to leave their loan club and Leeds months ago is finally being allowed to go.

The Yorkshire-based outfit currently find themselves in 14th position in the Premier League, but they remain just three points off the bottom of the pile.

Having only won two of their last eight games in all competitions per SofaScore, it’s clear that Gracia has a lot of work to do to pull them out of the spiral that began under former manager, Jesse Marsch.

No disruptive influences in the dressing room would be welcomed, and whilst it’s not clear that Mateusz Bogusz has been that, given he’s been on loan at UD Ibiza, it’s apparently been known that he wants out of the club permanently, so a move away is the only solution.

According to COPE, Bogusz is already ‘history’ at the Spanish outfit, and is on his way to his native Poland before flying out to America to join Los Angeles FC.

The outlet also suggest that the player asked to leave a ‘couple of months ago’ but was ‘flatly refused’ that option by the club.

Both Ibiza and Leeds have now apparently agreed to let him join the MLS side with the former receiving some form of financial compensation for the loan deal having been terminated earlier than expected.