Leeds United hoping to open talks with attacker over new contract

According to recent reports, Leeds United are set to offer attacker Rodrigo a new contract.

That’s according to a recent report from TeamTALK, who claim the Whites are keen to extend the Brazilian’s stay at Elland Road.

⚪️ LEEDS EXCLUSIVE ⚪️ TEAMtalk understands Leeds United are likely to offer Rodrigo Moreno a new contract – but the club’s priorities lie in tying down two other stars first | @JacobsBen https://t.co/ngf8DN4MMQ — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) March 24, 2023

Rodrigo, 32, joined the Whites from Spanish side Valencia back in 2020 and although he didn’t get off to the best of starts during the early stages of his career in Yorkshire, this season has seen the 32-year-old improve almost every aspect of his game.

Scoring 13 goals in 24 matches, across all competitions so far this campaign, Rodirgo is undoubtedly one of his club’s most important players, and keeping him fit and firing will be paramount to their fight to stay in the Premier League.

Consequently, with just over a year left on his deal, although the Whites’ hierarchy are understood to be targeting new signings, tying down Rodrigo on a new deal is also a priority, and given his age, this proposed contract is likely to be the attacker’s last significant one.