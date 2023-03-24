Leicester City look set to lose key man Youri Tielemans this summer to free agency and the Foxes are eyeing up a PSG star to replace the Belgian midfielder ahead of the summer.

According to JeunesFooteux , Leicester are reportedly showing an interest in Renato Sanches and are said to be “keeping an eye” on the 25-year-old’s situation.

This would be a solid replacement for Tielemans who is out of contract at the King Power at the end of the season and it is uncertain how much the Portugal international would cost the Premier League club as Sanches only signed for PSG last summer and has a contract at the French champions until 2027.

The midfielder has made a total of 20 appearances for the French club this season, scoring two goals in Ligue 1 – only six of those appearances have come as a starter.

Sanches has not developed as expected following his exceptional EURO 2016 campaign but at just 25, Leicester would be a great next step in his career.