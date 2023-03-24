As things stand, there is a three-horse race to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the young German playmaker is wanted by at least three of Europe’s biggest teams, including Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Along with Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also believed to be monitoring Wirtz’s situation despite Bayer Leverkusen ‘remaining convinced’ the 19-year-old will stay with the club for at least one more season.

Florian Wirtz, attracting lot of interest as one of the best talents in the world – but Bayer Leverkusen remain convinced he will stay at least until 2024 ⭐️🇩🇪 Barcelona, Real Madrid and Liverpool keep following the situation — the race is 100% open. 🎥 https://t.co/Mb5jC4VEUR pic.twitter.com/xg9QGSV7Kx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 23, 2023

It comes as little surprise that European giants are tracking Wirtz – he has impressed in the Bundesliga since he made his senior debut nearly 12 months ago.

Already approaching 100 appearances for Die Werkself, the Pulheim-born midfielder boasts 21 goals and 28 assists across all competitions.

Undoubtedly on course to become Germany’s next breakout star, Wirtz’s potential could see him surpass the likes of Kai Havertz, who joined Chelsea back in 2020, and that is an opportunity far too good to miss for the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Liverpool, all of whom need to add quality to their midfield.