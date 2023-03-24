Liverpool will have to pay £50m for 26-year-old, Reds enquired for him in January

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves.

A report from Football Insider claims that the 26-year-old is on Liverpool’s shortlist, and they were keen on signing the player during the January transfer window as well.

Apparently Liverpool enquired about the player in January, but a move did not materialise back then.

The report claims that Liverpool will have to pay £50 million to sign the player during the summer transfer window.

Neves wants to leave the Molineux club at the end of the season and he wants to join a big club capable of challenging for trophies.

A move to Liverpool would certainly be a step up in the player’s career and it remains to be seen whether the Premier League giants are prepared to part with £50 million for him.

The 26-year-old has established himself as a reliable Premier League midfielder, and he could sort out Liverpool’s problems in the middle of the park.

Neves is an exceptional passer, and he will help out defensively as well. Furthermore, the Portuguese international is capable of scoring goals from the long range as well.

Liverpool are set to lose players like Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner when their contract expire at the end of the season. Bringing in adequate replacements in the midfield should be a top priority for Jurgen Klopp.

Neves certainly fits the profile of players they should be targeting and it remains to be seen whether the Reds can get the deal across the line.