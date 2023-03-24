Man United target will not be moving to Anfield for key Liverpool role

Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell is set to leave the Ligue 1 club at the end of the season but he is not in the running to take up a similar role at Liverpool.

The Reds are on the lookout for a sporting director as the man currently holding that position, Julian Ward, is set to leave the role once this campaign concludes.

This comes after just one year in the role following the departure of Micheal Edwards and Paul Mitchell was one of the people linked to the job at Anfield.

However, Football Insider report that the Monaco sporting director is not in the running as the Reds have other targets in mind.

Mitchell confirmed on Wednesday that he will bring a three-year stint with Monaco to an end this summer, 12 months prior to the expiry of his contract.

The 41-year-old has also been linked with a move to Man United having been connected to an Old Trafford role when Ralf Rangnick was in charge, reports Manchester Evening News.

The Premier League giants could be set for a full takeover soon and the incoming owners could pounce on the availability of the English sporting director when the time comes as Mitchell will not be heading to Liverpool.