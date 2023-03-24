Manchester United, Aston Villa keen on 23-year-old Premier League ace who will cost £25m

Southampton defender Mohammed Salisu has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

A report from Football Insider claims that Manchester United and Aston Villa are interested in signing the 23-year-old defender during the summer transfer window.

Southampton are currently fighting for their place in the Premier League next season and they could lose a number of key players if they go down to the Championship at the end of the season. A player like Salisu will not want to play in the second tier of English football, and he is likely to want to stay in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old has impressed in the top flight since joining Southampton and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Unai Emery needs to bring in more depth to his defensive unit and Salisu could compete with the likes of Tyrone Mings for a starting berth next season.

The 23-year-old has the potential to replace the Aston Villa defender in the starting lineup.

Meanwhile, Manchester United could lose players like Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire at the end of the season and Erik ten Hag needs to bring in a quality alternative.

Salisu has proven his quality in the Premier League and he could prove to be a superb, long-term acquisition.

Apparently, the 23-year-old defender is valued at £25 million and the two Premier League clubs certainly have the resources to pay that kind of money for him.